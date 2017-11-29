Ex-women's soccer coach sues Midlands school district on alleged Title IX failures

The former coach of Brookland-Cayce High School's women's soccer program is suing Lexington School District Two on allegations the school is violating federal Title IX regulations.

Emily Heise, the former coach of the women's soccer team from 2009 to 2017, filed the suit just under two weeks ago.

The suit alleges female athletes at the school "have not been treated equitably" by the school district. Allegations from the suit say the school had a "lack of budgetary transparency" and that she was never actually told how much money in the budget she had to work with as a coach.

"Plaintiff was required to raise funds necessary to buy items for her team, including equipment and uniforms. Plaintiff was told that she was not entitled to funds as there was very little and that she would have to do fundraisers in order to buy whatever she needed for the team," the suit said.

The suit went as far as to allege the women's team had to even borrow toilet paper from the men's restrooms at practice facilities as "requests for such simple supplies for the restrooms at their facilities go unanswered."

Heise's suit seeks to re-enforce Title IX regulations at the school to in that "corrects and remediates" violations of federal law.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.