Midlands teen charged with threatening to 'shoot up' high school

A 17-year-old has been charged with making threats against a Midlands high school, according to officials.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the teen, who has not yet been identified, made a threat against Lower Richland High School.

According to the sheriff's department, the teen threatened to "shoot up" the school. Several concerned parents alerted the sheriff's department.

As a result, the teen has been charged with unlawful communication and aggravated breach of trust.

No other details have been made available.

