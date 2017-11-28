Sabalis wins Orangeburg Co. Council special election race

The results are in for the Orangeburg County Council District 6 seat special election.

Democrat Ray Wannamaker Sabalis is the declared winner of the race with more than 59 percent of votes. Republican Josh Ridley received close to 40 percent of the vote.

The seat was previously held by the late Clyde Livingston.

