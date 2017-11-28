Sabalis wins Orangeburg Co. Council special election race

Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
The former coach of Brookland-Cayce High School's women's soccer program is suing Lexington School District Two on allegations the school is violating federal Title IX regulations.More >>
The former coach of Brookland-Cayce High School's women's soccer program is suing Lexington School District Two on allegations the school is violating federal Title IX regulations.More >>
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.More >>
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.More >>
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.More >>
Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.More >>
A 17-year-old has been charged with making threats against a Midlands high school, according to officials.More >>
A 17-year-old has been charged with making threats against a Midlands high school, according to officials.More >>
Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.More >>
Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.More >>
Judge Timothy Kelly declines to stop, on an emergency basis, Trump from putting in place Mick Mulvaney, currently Trump's budget director, in place as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.More >>
Judge Timothy Kelly declines to stop, on an emergency basis, the president from putting in place Mick Mulvaney, currently the White House's budget director, in place as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.More >>