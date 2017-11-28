2-year-old boy, father still getting treatment after Sumter city truck slammed into home

McCray's Mill Road is a four-lane roadway with a turning lane in the middle.

The speed limit is 45 mph where a driver, who was following the Sumter city truck, did not believe the city truck's driver was going all that fast or weaving before he drove off the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains still under investigation. Meanwhile, both the house and the two people injured inside are still in the process of recovering.

On Tuesday both victims, Jacob Burleson and his two-year-old son Ayden, continued to receive medical treatment. The home has been patched up to protect the unharmed items inside.

Neighbors and a family member said Monday that Ayden suffered cuts and other injuries to his arm. He had been airlifted from the scene to Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia.

After being released from the hospital on Monday, a Highway Patrol spokesman said on Tuesday said the father went back to the hospital and underwent surgery after experiencing a blood clot.

After the crash, several neighbors said the area had been the site of incidents involving vehicles leaving McCray's Mill and slamming into structures here.

The Patrol's Lance Corporal David Jones checked with a veteran officer familiar with the zone around the Burleson home who says there have been four or five such accidents over the past few years.

Jones also says he this is the second time the house where the Burlesons live has been hit by a motor vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the patrol's MAIT Team.

No conclusions yet, but possibilities include the chance that the driver suffered a medical problem.

