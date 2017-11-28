Midlands man charged in kidnapping, murder of ex-wife extradited back to SC

James Ginther has been arrested in Louisville in relation to a South Carolina homicide. Records we found show he had been married to Suzette Ginther. (Source: LMDC)

A South Carolina man has been extradited back to the county where his ex-wife and mother of his children was found in a shallow grave earlier this month.

James Ginther was booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, where he faces kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Suzette Ginther.

Suzette was found in a shallow grave in Camp Burnt Gin in Sumter County on Nov. 17. Ginther's live-in boyfriend reported her missing on Thursday when she didn't show up to work at Petsmart on Garners Ferry Road.

James Ginther was arrested in Louisville in relation to a South Carolina homicide following his involvement in a minor traffic accident. Records we found shows he had been married to Suzette Ginther and their divorce was finalized this year.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis called Suzette's death "a crime of passion" and that James Ginther knew the area where she was buried well.

There was a weapon in the vehicle James Ginther was traveling in, but it is unclear if it was the weapon used in Suzette's death.

Suzette had two children, ages 8 and 6, and James was their father. James will appear in family court on Wednesday for an emergency custody hearing.

James will then appear at a bond hearing on his charges at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

