Deputies search for missing Pelion woman last seen with unknown man

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Melanie Price Martin. (Source: Grover Martin) Melanie Price Martin. (Source: Grover Martin)
Surveillance image of Melanie Price Martin when she was last seen at a Midlands convenience store one day after she was missing. (Source: Surveillance video/LCSD) Surveillance image of Melanie Price Martin when she was last seen at a Midlands convenience store one day after she was missing. (Source: Surveillance video/LCSD)
Screenshots of Melanie Price Martin (L) and the unknown man (R with arrow pointed at him) in a Midlands convenience store on Monday. (Source: LCSD) Screenshots of Melanie Price Martin (L) and the unknown man (R with arrow pointed at him) in a Midlands convenience store on Monday. (Source: LCSD)
PELION, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County deputies are searching for a missing Pelion woman who was reported missing on Nov. 26. 

Melanie Price Martin was reported missing by her family. She was last seen on surveillance video at a Midlands convenience store early Monday morning in a vehicle with an unknown man. 

Deputies believe they are traveling somewhere in the southeast in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport with South Carolina tag CAN 136. 

If you have any information about Melanie's whereabouts or have spoken with her, you're urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

