Deputies search for missing Pelion woman last seen with unknown man

Screenshots of Melanie Price Martin (L) and the unknown man (R with arrow pointed at him) in a Midlands convenience store on Monday. (Source: LCSD)

Surveillance image of Melanie Price Martin when she was last seen at a Midlands convenience store one day after she was missing. (Source: Surveillance video/LCSD)

Lexington County deputies are searching for a missing Pelion woman who was reported missing on Nov. 26.

Melanie Price Martin was reported missing by her family. She was last seen on surveillance video at a Midlands convenience store early Monday morning in a vehicle with an unknown man.

A Pelion woman was reported to us Sunday as missing.

Watch and listen to the video for the latest on the case. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/QqFm1KHmFX — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 28, 2017

Deputies believe they are traveling somewhere in the southeast in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport with South Carolina tag CAN 136.

If you have any information about Melanie's whereabouts or have spoken with her, you're urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

