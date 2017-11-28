Deputies: Man wanted for questioning in Nov. murder investigation

An example of the 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that was missing from the scene of a Nov. 2017 murder. (Source: RCSD)

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released a picture of a man who may have valuable information about a recent murder.

The man in the photo is not a suspect but may have information about the murder investigation and they'd like to speak with him.

The investigation centers around the shooting of Beethoven Romain, 28, who was found shot in his torso and lying in the roadway in the 7000 block of Mountainbrook Drive off Leesburg road.

Romain later died of his injuries.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are also searching for the suspect(s) involved and the victim’s black 2011 Chevy Malibu LS 4-door car that was missing from the scene.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

