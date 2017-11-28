'Alexa, play Hootie and the Goldfish,' demands adorable 3-year-old SC twins

There's no stopping the determination of two little girls. (Source: Katie English)

There's no stopping the determination of two little girls.

That's what Lexington mom Katie English learned after she caught her 3-year-old twin daughters, Quinn and Delainey, insistently requesting the family's Alexa device to play the musical stylings of Hootie and the Goldfish.

Who are Hootie and the Goldfish? Perhaps a Sesame Street-based Hootie and the Blowfish cover band that hasn't been discovered yet, but the twins went undeterred as Alexa repeatedly failed to find their selection.

English wrote in her Nov. 20 post "Thank God they really can't figure this thing out or we'd be receiving daily Amazon deliveries of popsicles ?????? #hootieandtheblowfish #orgoldfish #3yearsold #clearlydressthemselves."

Even after an initial change of heart to listen to Disney's Moana, the girls went back to their original request.

English says there's never a dull moment with her beautiful daughters who are true characters together and as individuals.

"They are the typical toddlers who you never know what is going to come out of their mouth and 95 percent of the time you better brace yourself because it's going to be off-the-wall," English said.

The video was picked up by the feel-good social media website Love What Matters and has since gone viral.

Even former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman and country music superstar Darius Rucker shared the post, saying "This is AWESOME!"

All in all, English says she's glad the happiness their daughters bring her and her husband Matt on a daily basis is being shared with the world.

