Sumter police search for suspect in shooting of 18-year-old

An 18-year-old man was shot on Tuesday and Sumter Police need your help in identifying the suspects.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near the corner of Hauser Street and David Court. Witnesses told police that the victim was seen talking with people in a mid-to-large-sized vehicle when gunfire was heard.

Witnesses said the vehicle sped off, but the teen was left with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a Columbia hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition at this time.

Detectives are working to uncover a motive for this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

