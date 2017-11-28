Gov. McMaster launches 2018 election campaign, introduces businesswoman running mate

Gov. Henry McMaster announced the launch of his gubernatorial campaign and introduced his running mate, accountant, and President and CFO of Quality Business Solutions Pamela Evette.

Gov. McMaster made the announcement from Greenville.

“Pamela is exactly what South Carolina needs - she’s smart, hard-working, and knows how to get things done,” Governor McMaster said. “I’m proud to announce her as our next Lieutenant Governor because I know that with her help, there is no limit to where we can take South Carolina.”

Evette, an Ohio native, has lived in South Carolina since 2005 and is currently a resident of Travelers Rest.

Up for Lt. Gov. running w/ @henrymcmaster, Pamela Evette is a businesswoman from Travelers Rest @wis10 pic.twitter.com/blcHsRzMeu — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) November 28, 2017

“I’m honored to share a ticket with Governor McMaster, a man who has devoted his life to the people of our great state, and am so thankful for the opportunity to join him in public service,” Evette said. “Over the months and years ahead I will bring to this new challenge the same philosophy that my dad taught me years ago: work hard, do good, aim higher.”

“I know that Pamela will always put South Carolina first,” McMaster said, “and that with her as our Lieutenant Governor, our best days are ahead of us.”

Three other Republicans have announced they are running in the 2018 gubernatorial race...Catherine Templeton...current Lt. Gov Kevin Bryant and Yancey McGill.

On the Democratic side, James Smith and Phil Noble have also announced they're running for governor next year.

