Wilson earns SEC Player of the Week honor for second time this season

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Thanks in part to a pair of career highs in scoring, A’ja Wilson has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

The Gamecocks senior forward led her team to five straight wins to begin the season. Last week, the former Heathwood Hall star averaged 28 points, 12 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, and 3.3 assists per game. In fact, Wilson set career bests in scoring after posting 33 points against Rutgers only to follow that performance with a 34-point effort against Notre Dame on Sunday.

While competing in the Gulf Coast Showcase, Wilson put together a pair of double-doubles as well on her way to being named to the All-Tournament Team.

This is the second time Wilson has earned the weekly honor from the conference this season.

Wilson and the Gamecocks will open a four-game homestand with a Thursday showdown against Western Carolina. 

