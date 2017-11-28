Wilson earns SEC Player of the Week honor for second time this season

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Thanks in part to a pair of career highs in scoring, A’ja Wilson has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

The Gamecocks senior forward led her team to five straight wins to begin the season. Last week, the former Heathwood Hall star averaged 28 points, 12 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, and 3.3 assists per game. In fact, Wilson set career bests in scoring after posting 33 points against Rutgers only to follow that performance with a 34-point effort against Notre Dame on Sunday.

While competing in the Gulf Coast Showcase, Wilson put together a pair of double-doubles as well on her way to being named to the All-Tournament Team.

This is the second time Wilson has earned the weekly honor from the conference this season.

Wilson and the Gamecocks will open a four-game homestand with a Thursday showdown against Western Carolina.

Posted her third and fourth career 30-point games within two days of each other ??@GamecockWBB's @_ajawilson22 is the #SECWBB POTW. pic.twitter.com/3KsLlrg9PV — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 28, 2017

Congrats to @_ajawilson22 - SEC Player of the Week for her work at the Gulf Coast Showcase last week! #Gamecocks @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/xHY9V9xsTB — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) November 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.