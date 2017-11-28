UPDATE: No bomb found, scene cleared following threat on Assembly St.

After closing the 1300 block of Assembly Street in downtown Columbia after a bomb threat, Columbia police have cleared the scene after nothing was found during their search.

CPD officers swept the area with a specialized team and K9s in addition to assistance from SLED. Officials did not say what business was threatened or what the threat entailed, other than a bomb.

#CPDUpdate: All clear on Assembly Street. No threat found. Roads have reopened & nearby buildings are back to normal functions. pic.twitter.com/LmsPTz0iC0 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 28, 2017

