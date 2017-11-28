Bond denied for rapper at the heart of Vista shootout

A Columbia judge has denied a bond setting request for the rap artist who is one of five suspects in a September 2017 shootout that injured 8 people.

John Bates, Jr. was denied bond on Tuesday. He's been charged with seven counts of attempted murder, in addition to a handful of other charges.

Four others have been arrested in connection with this shootout. They are:

Jarvis Tucker: Accessory After the Fact

Keveas Gallman: one Count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Maleik Houseal: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Houseal was injured during the shooting incident and hospitalized. He will remain under police guard until his release at which time he will be arrested and processed for the aforementioned charges.

Jenorris Lartman, of Newberry, is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a felony.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 16 outside of the now-shuttered Empire Supper Club on Lady Street. Eight people were injured, including Houseal and a woman who was visiting Columbia to attend the South Carolina-Kentucky football game that weekend.

According to several sources connected to the investigation, the incident occurred as an accusation over stolen rap lyrics.

