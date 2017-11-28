Judge denies bond reduction for man accused of running over mourners at graveside service

A judge denied that bond be reduced for a man hit with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service back in July.

James Brammer Kester appealed to a Richland County judge that his $5 million bond be reduced.

Kester, according to Columbia Police investigators, hit 12 mourners at Greenlawn Cemetery in July as a grudge against the state Department of Mental Health.

The woman being laid to rest that day was a long-time DMH employee.

