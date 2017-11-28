Judge denies bond reduction for man accused of running over mour - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Judge denies bond reduction for man accused of running over mourners at graveside service

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
James Kester appears in Columbia Bond Court on Thursday. (Source: Pool camera) James Kester appears in Columbia Bond Court on Thursday. (Source: Pool camera)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A judge denied that bond be reduced for a man hit with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service back in July.

James Brammer Kester appealed to a Richland County judge that his $5 million bond be reduced.

Kester, according to Columbia Police investigators, hit 12 mourners at Greenlawn Cemetery in July as a grudge against the state Department of Mental Health. 

The woman being laid to rest that day was a long-time DMH employee. 

