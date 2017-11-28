Moped accident under investigation in downtown Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Moped accident under investigation in downtown Columbia

Columbia Police are investigating a crash that injured a person near Five Points.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue and involved a car and a moped.

The driver of the moped suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

