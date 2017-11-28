Overturned tractor-trailer causing traffic troubles on I-77

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Public Safety are on the scene of an incident involving an over-turned tractor-trailer on Interstate 77.

According to DOT, that accident happened in the northbound lane of I-77 at mile marker 6 around 9 a.m.

No word on any injuries.

As a result, all lanes are currently blocked.

More on this story as it develops.

