Carolina Water Service customers concerned about rate increases

Some Midlands residents are concerned they could soon see an increase in water and sewer rates.

Carolina Water Service says it needs to raise rates in order to invest in and improve infrastructure. However, it's not sitting well with some of their customers who believe they already pay too much for their water service.

It's really not sitting well with customers who say they have received nearly $300 bills for water they don't believe they are even using.

Recently, the company has been in the spotlight after being fined by a federal court for dumping sewage into the Saluda River, also we told you about residents who complain of brown water, and now they are under investigation for estimated meter readings.

For Lauren Ward, there are a lot of questions surrounding her families water bill.

"I was like what's going on, this is not normal. We usually budget like $70 to $100," Ward said. "That was out of the ordinary and from there it escalated. It ended up being $230 or so."

Ward says she first noticed that something was off after her Carolina Water Service bills began to increase dramatically.

"I mean we are only a family of three," Ward said.

Now a letter in the mail means those bills could be increasing. Carolina Water Service says they have filed for a rate adjustment with the Public Service Commission.

They say the increase would pay for investments in infrastructure and improvements. Which could mean the 28,000 customers could see at least $10 added to their bills.

"We're going to have to do something else, we just can't afford it," said Ward. "Our whole neighborhood is frustrated with Carolina Water Service."

There are 3 town halls scheduled across the state to discuss the increases with customers. On Tuesday, residents are welcome to join at ak Grove Civic Club from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

