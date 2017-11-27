Love really does conquer all as Clemson-Carolina couple get engaged at rivalry game

Peter Cribbs said he's been waiting for the right time to propose to his girlfriend, Ashley Crafts.

He said, much like trying to find tickets to last week's Clemson-South Carolina showdown, nothing worked out for the proposal.

"I've been planning the perfect time to pop the question but had no idea when I would ask until I went Black Friday shopping and saw the perfect ring," Cribbs said.

Cribbs, a Clemson fan, happened to get tickets from a Lexington season ticket holder who wasn't going to go. The plan was on after that.

"We found a great tailgating spot full of Clemson fans around 3 p.m. and spent the day with my cousin and some friends till about 7," Cribbs said.

With the ring in hand, his plan was set.

"10 minutes before we left to walk to the game, I reached into the car and snuck the jewelry box into my back pocket," Cribbs said. "I had hinted around to her all day that into would be a special day but she thought I meant just because we were headed to the game."

Despite calling Williams-Brice Stadium to try and get some jumbotron love to no avail, Cribbs said he constantly asked Crafts Saturday's date because it would be one they would remember forever.

"I planned on having an even bigger surprise using some of the audience but she wouldn't leave my side long enough," he said. "So I just decided that it was all about me and her anyway."

Cribbs, 40, called Crafts, 35, "the love of my life" in his Facebook video post showcasing their engagement. He loves her - just not her love for the Gamecocks.

"Little did it know so many people would be affected by the cheers and chants got louder and louder," Cribbs said.

Cribbs said since the proposal, he and his love have been on Cloud 9 - especially since he got the girl and the victory, with the Gamecocks losing 34-10 at home.

"We haven't set an exact date yet but we are looking into spring next year," Cribbs said. "I thought she was on to me when out of the blue she asked if she could have Cocky at our wedding and I replied only if the Tigers could come. What a coincidence!"

Maybe Cocky and the Tiger can be ushers at the wedding!

