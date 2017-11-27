Several neighborhoods in West Cola will be without water on Wednesday

Several neighborhoods in West Columbia will be without water service for most of the day as the city attends to much-needed water line and fire hydrant repairs. (Source: City of West Columbia)

Several neighborhoods in West Columbia will be without water service one day this week as the city attends to much-needed water line and fire hydrant repairs.

The following streets will be without water on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

1200, 1300, 1400 Blocks of Saluda River Drive

1200 Block of Botanical Parkway

Silverwing Lane

Clearwing Lane

Purple Wing Lane

1100 Block of Seminole Drive

Choctaw Trail

1000, 1100, 1200, 1300, 1400 Blocks of Mohawk Drive

1100, 1200 Blocks of Osage Drive

Ontario Drive

Saluda Mill Drive

Gardenview Drive

Swallowtail Lane

Monarch Lane

Skipperling Lane

Customers in this area are advised of the following:

Once the water line and hydrant are repaired and water service is restored, water customers in these areas who have lost water pressure or who experience cloudy water or sediment in the water are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Customers experiencing sediment in the water are advised to flush the water until no sediment appears and then continue to boil their water for at least one full minute.

This boil water advisory will remain in effect until it is lifted. Water customers may check the city of West Columbia website at www.westcolumbiasc.gov for updates on the boil water advisory.

Water customers may also contact customer service at City Hall between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 803.791.1880. Emergencies occurring after hours and on weekends and holidays should be reported to the West Columbia Police Department at (803)-794-0721.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.