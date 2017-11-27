7-alarm fire destroys old Newberry Co. farm house

Crews quelled a house fire between Mt. Pleasant Road and Keitts Crossroads in Newberry County on Monday, but the home is a total loss.

One person was in the home at the time of the fire but was able to escape unharmed. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation at this time. The investigation will continue once the site of the fire cools down.

The house fire forced the closure of SC Highway 34 between the two roadways, and traffic was rerouted from Mt. Pleasant Road to Mt. Bethel Garmany Road to SC Highway 34, but the scene is being cleared at this time.

