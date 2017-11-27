WATCH: USC's soccer coach talks first Final Four run for team, Friday's matchup

Later this week, Carolina will be making the program’s first Women’s College Cup appearance. Friday’s Women’s College Cup Semifinal match features the Gamecocks against the Stanford Cardinal.

Thanks so much @GamecockWSoccer @SoccerSmithsSC for stopping by the @wis10 studio. We're talking about the FINAL 4! #collegecup. USC faces #Stanford, which is set for 5 p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/aPG3KnIPWR — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) November 27, 2017

The contest, which is set for 5 p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Fla., features a battle of No. 1 seeds. The Gamecocks, who have outscored opponents 7-0 through four rounds of the NCAA Tournament, topped third-seeded Florida 2-0 last Friday in the quarterfinals.

