WATCH: USC's soccer coach talks first Final Four run for team, Friday's matchup

By Joe Gorchow, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Later this week, Carolina will be making the program’s first Women’s College Cup appearance. Friday’s Women’s College Cup Semifinal match features the Gamecocks against the Stanford Cardinal. 

The contest, which is set for 5 p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Fla., features a battle of No. 1 seeds.  The Gamecocks, who have outscored opponents 7-0 through four rounds of the NCAA Tournament, topped third-seeded Florida 2-0 last Friday in the quarterfinals.

