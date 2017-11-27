Truck freed after striking Whaley St. bridge near USC campus

A large truck has struck the Whaley Street bridge in Columbia and is blocking traffic on this roadway headed toward campus. (Source: Carolina Patrickis/WIS)

A large truck has been freed after striking the Whaley Street bridge in Columbia.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or the extent of the damage to the bridge. The truck was struck for nearly an hour and slowed down traffic before it was removed.

Truck stuck under the Whaley Street bridge. Blocking traffic heading toward campus. Use Detour. pic.twitter.com/VFo2hjTsqU — ChristmasTicket® ?????? (@DrinkingTicket) November 27, 2017

