2-year-old Sumter boy, father hurt when city truck plows through home

In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
The mother told police the baby didn't have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.
Some Midlands residents are concerned they could soon see an increase in water and sewer rates.
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.
For weeks, accusations that Moore, now 70, sexually molested or assaulted two teens, ages 14 and 16 - and tried to date several others - while he was in his 30s have taken center stage in the heated Alabama race.
The White House, with the support of an opinion issued Saturday by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, maintained that the president has the power to appoint an acting director.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Public Safety are on the scene of an incident involving an over-turned tractor-trailer on Interstate 77.
An Aynor man has been booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under two counts of murder, according to online records. 31-year-old Brandon Craig Gore was arrested by Horry County Police on Monday night. He is currently detained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. WMBF News has requested information about Gore's arrest, check back with us for more information on this developing story.
The FBI appears to have deviated from its own policy on notifying victims of computer hacking when it left many U.S. officials and other Americans in the dark about Kremlin-aligned attempts to break into their personal email accounts.
The volcano's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people.
