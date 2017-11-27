Locally grown trees, poinsettias deck the halls at the Governor's Mansion

The Governor's Mansion is being transformed with trees and poinsettias, locally grown, to mark the start of the holiday season. They were handed-over and hauled in on Monday morning.

The Governor's Mansion is being transformed with trees and poinsettias, locally grown, to mark the start of the holiday season. They were handed-over and hauled in on Monday morning.

“We’re quite honored to be back,” Bryan Price of Price's Christmas Tree Farm in Lexington said.

There are four Leyland Cypress trees and one Murray Cypress from his farm featured at the mansion this year. His trees are there for the second time.

That's because he has won "Best in Show" for two years at the South Carolina State Fair -- that’s how he gets the privilege of getting his trees to the mansion for the second time.

“We’re a small farm," Price said. "We take a lot of pride in what we do. So, it’s a great honor to bring the trees to the governor."

It’s a lot of work to be the best, Price said.

“I’ve developed a technique over the years that I call my own," Price said. He swears by his careful trimming.

The poinsettias to adorn the holiday-themed halls are grown by the Lexington Technology Center's Future Farmers of America.

“I hope they see ours and realize how pretty ours are and come buy ours,” Chapter President Carson Trotter said.

The Governor’s Mansion Holiday open house is next Monday, Dec. 4. The public will be able to see the festive decorations inside of the first family’s home then.

