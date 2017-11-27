Midlands deputy injured, suspect shot during call about 'ongoing domestic situation'

SLED is taking over the investigation into an incident in Lee County on Sunday night where a deputy was injured during a service call involving an "ongoing domestic situation."

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, their deputy responded to an incident and opened fire on a person. The person in this case was wounded, but details about their condition are not known.

The deputy, meanwhile, was treated and released from the hospital.

Details surrounding the incident, such as where it happened and other information, have not been revealed by the sheriff's office.

Instead, SLED said they are now in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.