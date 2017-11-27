Ex-husband accused of wife's murder, kidnapping will be back in SC soon

James Ginther has been arrested in Louisville in relation to a South Carolina homicide. Records we found show he had been married to Suzette Ginther. (Source: LMDC)

The man accused of a "crime of passion" that ended with his ex-wife buried in a shallow grave in a Sumter County forest will return to the state to face charges connected to the incident, officials say.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ken Bell said James Ginther could be back in the county as soon as Tuesday to face kidnapping and murder charges in connection with the death of Suzette Ginther.

James was arrested in Louisville last week and waived extradition in his court appearance.

Ginther is scheduled to be in Family Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday for an emergency custody hearing involving his children.

