My Take: Celebrating Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving and this time of the year signals the beginning of the wondrous holiday season. While there are certainly many challenges facing our nation, now is a fitting time to think about all that we are thankful for.

We are thankful for freedom and peace here at home and to live in this land of opportunity.

And we are thankful for the men and women who serve that give it to us.

We are thankful for first responders and elected leaders, who help provide a safe and prosperous city and state to live in.

We are thankful for freedom of speech, so that I may deliver this message of thanks to you today.

We are thankful for family, for it is a staple in our lives that sustains us.

And as we settle into our long holiday weekend and gather with family and friends, let us remember those out there that do not have it as good as we do.

WIS is once again providing an opportunity for you to help those less fortunate through our Families helping Families project which will provide a Christmas for over 3000 Midlands families who would otherwise be without this holiday season.

The spirit of giving is what makes this season memorable.

May you and yours experience the wonders of the season. Happy thanksgiving to all of you from all of us at WIS!

