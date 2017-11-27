Report: Gamecocks coordinator could get a look at a head coaching vacancy

South Carolina offensive coordinator Kurt Roper could be considered for an open head coaching job, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

SI's Bruce Feldman says Roper, a former player with the Rice Owls, is among a list of coordinators who may get a phone call after Rice fired head coach David Bailiff on Monday.

Roper was hired on as the Gamecocks offensive coordinator by head coach Will Muschamp.

Muschamp and Roper worked together when Muschamp was the Florida Gators' coach.

