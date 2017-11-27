Sen. Lindsey Graham on AL GOP's Roy Moore: Moral of story is don't nominate someone like him

Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on State of the Union to discuss Roy Moore's candidacy in Alabama. (Source: CNN)

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham continues to criticize Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore's candidacy as allegations of sexual impropriety and dating underage women cloud his candidacy.

Appearing on CNN's State of the Union, Graham said he doesn't know what winning looks like with Moore.

"If he wins, we get the baggage of him winning, and it becomes a story every day about whether or not you believe the women or Roy Moore, should he stay in the Senate or should he be expelled," Graham said. "If you lose, you give the Senate seat to a Democrat at a time we need all the votes we can get."

Graham went on to say Republicans needed to look forward to long-term gains as opposed to short-term ones.

"The moral of the story is don't nominate somebody like Roy Moore, who could actually lose the seat that any other Republican could win," Graham said. "And from a party perspective, we've got to look long term, not short term. And what I would tell President Trump, if you think winning with Roy Moore is going to be easy for the Republican party, you're mistaken."

Graham, along with fellow South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, made the rounds Sunday morning to criticize Moore's continued candidacy.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12 to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

