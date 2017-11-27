Suspect sought in Midlands Family Dollar armed robbery case

Details are limited, but the Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Broad River Road.

According to police, that incident happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the 900 block of Broad River Road.

Details, such as a description of the suspect CPD is seeking, have not yet been made available.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

