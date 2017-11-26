Coroner identifies boy, 13, who slipped into Lake Carolina and d - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies boy, 13, who slipped into Lake Carolina and drowned

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jaylin Antonio Jones slipped into the lake at the spillway around 2 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: Richland School District 2) Jaylin Antonio Jones slipped into the lake at the spillway around 2 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: Richland School District 2)
Jaylin Antonio Jones slipped into the lake at the spillway around 2 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: Richland School District 2) Jaylin Antonio Jones slipped into the lake at the spillway around 2 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: Richland School District 2)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the 13-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Carolina on Sunday afternoon following an accidental drowning. 

Coroner Gary Watts said Jaylin Antonio Jones slipped into the lake at the spillway around 2 p.m. on Sunday. 

Richland County Sheriff's Department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson says deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. 

The Richland County Sheriff's Department Dive Team was also called and found Jones' body around 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff's department continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly