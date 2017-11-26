Coroner identifies boy, 13, who slipped into Lake Carolina and drowned

Jaylin Antonio Jones slipped into the lake at the spillway around 2 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: Richland School District 2)

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the 13-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Carolina on Sunday afternoon following an accidental drowning.

Coroner Gary Watts said Jaylin Antonio Jones slipped into the lake at the spillway around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Richland County Sheriff's Department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson says deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department Dive Team was also called and found Jones' body around 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff's department continues to investigate.

