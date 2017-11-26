Boy, 13, found dead in Lake Carolina due to accidental drowning

The body of a 13-year-old boy was pulled from Lake Carolina on Sunday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Lt. Curtis Wilson says deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department Dive Team was also called and found the boy's body around 4:30 p.m.

The boy's death, according to Wilson, appears to be accidental.

The sheriff's department continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.