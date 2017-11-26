Police: Officer-involved shooting stemmed from armed robbery incident

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after an officer with the Sumter Police Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said Sumter Police Department officers were responding after a suspect was being pursued by officers for an armed robbery case at the 4000 block of Broad Street.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies who arrived at the scene were provided with a description of the suspect and were told he was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

However, a few minutes later, Sumter Police officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect at a business near Broad Street and Highland Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull over the suspect, identified as Christopher Jermaine Cummings, 35, but he did not stop.

Cummings, according to investigators, then led police on a brief chase until he crashed his car into a parked car on Highland Avenue. Police said Cummings then hopped out of his car and fled on foot.

Officials say after a brief pursuit, a Sumter Police officer opened fire on Cummings and wounded him.

Cummings was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey where he was treated for a non-life-threatening wound and released.

Cummings now faces charges of armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, violation of the habitual offender act, and driving under suspension.

SLED and the Sumter Police Department are investigating.

