Clemson makes big moves in AP, Coaches Poll

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Clemson's Trayvon Mullen reacts after making an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) Clemson's Trayvon Mullen reacts after making an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
CLEMSON, SC (WIS) -

The Clemson Tigers have moved into the No. 1 spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 poll after dispatching South Carolina.

The Tigers sit atop both polls after No. 1 Alabama fell to No. 6 Auburn late Saturday afternoon. 

Clemson is followed in the poll by No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Wisconsin, and No. 4 Auburn in the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll.

Clemson faces the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday for the ACC Championship.

