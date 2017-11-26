Sen. Tim Scott: It's time for AL GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to 'move on'

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott says Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should leave the race as allegations of sexual misconduct continue to swirl around the candidate.

Moore, a former chief justice of the state's Supreme Court, has been dogged by accusations of sexual harassment and that he specifically targeted young girls.

Scott said in an appearance on ABC News' This Week that it was time for Moore to move on.

"The reality of it is that the allegations are still strong and incredible, and the denials have been weak -- gotten a little stronger -- but still been fairly weak. So, in my opinion, and the opinion of many Republicans and conservatives in the Senate, it is time for us to turn the page because it is not about partisan politics. It's not about electing Republicans versus Democrats. This is about the character of our country. I want to be on the side of right when history writes the story."

.@SenatorTimScott: “It is pretty clear to me that the best thing that Roy Moore can do for the country is to move on.” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/21YUmfedH4 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 26, 2017

Moore has vowed to remain in the race until the Dec. 12 special election.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones to fill the seat vacated by former Sen. Jeff Sessions, who resigned to become attorney general for the Donald Trump administration.

