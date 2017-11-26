Clemson celebrates fourth straight victory over South Carolina with T-shirt

Fresh off the heels of a fourth straight victory over South Carolina, Clemson Tigers fans will be able to enjoy last night's 34-10 victory all year round with a T-shirt.

Workers at Tiger Paw Traditions are commemorating the Saturday night's game with the new shirt that says "Four-ever Beat Thee" with Clemson's tiger mascot holding up four fingers.

The victory shirts have become a tradition in the past several years.

The Tigers head on to at least one more game this season in the ACC Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes. The Gamecocks will await a bowl bid once conference championship weekend ends.

