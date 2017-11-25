Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says fans throwing trash were 'dangerous', 'disappointing'

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said he was disappointed with South Carolina fans who were throwing items on the field during the Tigers' game against the Gamecocks.

Late in the 2nd quarter, fans from the Gamecocks student section were throwing trash onto the field, incensing Swinney.

After the Tigers took down South Carolina, Swinney was asked if he felt unsafe on the field.

"It was disappointing," Swinney said. "You know I know that's not representative of South Carolina. I've got a lot of people that I know who are South Carolina fans who are great people and, you know, that was just disappointing to see that. It's dangerous."

Swinney went on to discuss the story of former NFL player Orlando Brown, who was permanently blinded in one eye after a referee's flag hit him in that eye.

The Clemson coach was incensed on the field as trash from the student section hit the ground, so much so that he drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from the ACC referees.

"I lost my poise and they threw a flag on me because I came out of the box, and I did. I came out of the box. He didn't throw a flag on me because of what I said. He threw a flag on me for being out of the box. But it was about the fifth time. You know, it's just dangerous."

