One of South Carolina's star wide receivers appears out against Clemson

South Carolina's Shi Smith reels in a touchdown catch in front of Vanderbilt's Arnold Tarpley during second-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

South Carolina will be without another one of its top players when it takes on Clemson.

Wide receiver Shi Smith, who has not dropped a pass all season, is not with the team in warm-ups. He was spotted on the field in a jersey, but did not have pads on. The dress list has not yet been released but with less than 90 minutes until kickoff, it appears as though Smith is out.

Smith was injured returning a kickoff in the second half of the game against Wofford. Second-year head coach Will Muschamp reported it was an ankle injury, but behind the scenes chatter is Smith actually has a knee injury.

The Gamecocks (8-3) and Tigers (10-1) will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

