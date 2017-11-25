SEC Nation's hosts just picked who they think will win the Palmetto Bowl

South Carolina and Clemson will meet Saturday night for the last game of the regular season and the hosts of the SEC Network's SEC Nation have made their picks for the annual Palmetto Bowl.

Hosting live from the grounds of Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, hosts Paul Finebaum, Marcus Spears, and Tim Tebow each made a pick for the increasingly nationally relevant in-state match-up.

Finebaum picked Clemson, Tebow also picked the Tigers, and Spears went against the grain to pick the Gamecocks.

South Carolina and Clemson kick-off on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

