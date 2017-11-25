A 21-year-old's father bought her flowers on her birthday long a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A 21-year-old's father bought her flowers on her birthday long after his cancer death

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
KNOXVILLE, TN (WIS) -

A "legend." A "true father." A "real man."

Those are just a few of the superlatives tossed at a Tennessee woman who tweeted one of the saddest stories we've heard here in a long time. 

Bailey Sellers just turned 21 years old on Nov. 24 and celebrated it with a bouquet of flowers from her father. However, her father passed away following a bout with cancer when Bailey was 16. 

Still, that didn't stop the man from pre-purchasing flowers for Bailey for each of her birthdays until she turned 21. Bailey received her last bouquet and a card from her father on Friday and tweeted her story. 

The card from her father reads as the following:

"Bailey, This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me, my Baby Girl, for I am in a better place. You are and will always be the most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be. I love you, Boo Boo and Happy Birthday! Daddy."

Bailey's story has since been re-tweeted and liked thousands of times in the past 24 hours.

