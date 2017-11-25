Employee at Midlands convenience store killed by armed suspects

A clerk at a Sumter County convenience store was killed in a rain of gunfire Friday night, and police are now seeking two suspects.

According to the Sumter Police Department, two masked men entered the Save-Mart Grocery store on Manning Avenue around 6:59 p.m. and immediately opened fire on an employee.

The employee was struck and died as a result of his wounds. The Sumter County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the victim yet.

The two suspects, meanwhile, fled the scene. A description of the two men was not made available.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

