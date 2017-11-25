Man, 53, dead after motorcycle crashes into parked car in Irmo

Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."More >>
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.More >>
There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.More >>
Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected the magazine's request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.More >>
Militants attack Egyptian mosque, killing at least 235 on Sinai Peninsula.More >>
The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.More >>
South Carolina and Clemson will meet Saturday night for the last game of the regular season and the hosts of the SEC Network's SEC Nation have made their picks for the annual Palmetto Bowl.More >>
A "legend." A "true father." A "real man." Those are just a few of the superlatives tossed at a Tennessee woman who tweeted one of the saddest stories we've heard here in a long time.More >>
Summerville police are seeking a suspect and vehicle after he took a significant other's three children before dropping them off.More >>
A clerk at a Sumter County convenience store was killed in a rain of gunfire Friday night, and police are now seeking two suspects.More >>
Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tenders his resignation.More >>
