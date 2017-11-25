Man, 53, dead after motorcycle crashes into parked car in Irmo

One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Irmo, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

The accident happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Royal Tower Drive.

The Coroner has now identified that person as 53-year-old Alfred Harvey. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he received when his motorcycle collided with a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

Harvey's motorcycle left the right side of the roadway and traveled for a short distance before striking the vehicle.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet when the incident occurred.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Irmo Police Department.

