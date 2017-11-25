Gamecocks gear up for Palmetto Bowl vs. Clemson

For one Midlands household, there’s no better way to show your true colors than putting on a Gamecock-themed light show.More >>
There's plenty of 'trash talk' to be had in Columbia this rivalry weekend, as the Clemson Tigers travel to play the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.More >>
With a little over 24 hours to go until the No. 24 Gamecocks (8-3, 5-3 SEC) take the field at Williams-Brice Stadium for a top 25 showdown against the No. 3 Clemson Tigers (10-1, 7-1 ACC), the South Carolina athletics department has released one final hype video.More >>
South Carolina is now one of the top 25 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings while Clemson remains in the top 4.More >>
Last year's game between South Carolina and Clemson is one that could easily be another reason to fire up the Gamecocks, but it’s not something that Will Muschamp’s players are dwelling on.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema has been dismissed by the University of Arkansas, it was announced by Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples. Bielema completed his fifth season as the Razorbacks’ head coach on Friday. “Shortly after the completion of today’s game, I met with Coach Bret Bielema and informed him of our decision to move forward with new leadership in the Razorback Football program,” Cromer People...More >>
Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the gameMore >>
South Carolina left Williams-Brice Stadium with a win over Wofford but it was a result elsewhere that earned it a place in the SEC standings it rarely sees.More >>
