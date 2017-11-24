Officials: At least nine vehicles taken from lawn care business

Investigators need your help tracking down suspects wanted for stealing several lawn care trucks.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department say the burglars broke into U.S. Lawns Commercial Landscaping Services at 1147 First Street South Extension. Authorities said at least nine vehicles which carry lawn care equipment.

Investigators believe the vehicles were taken between November 22-24.

Columbia Police did recover two of the nine vehicles near the crime scene.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

