Fast-food restaurant looking to call old Harper's home in Five Points

Five Points’ popular Chick-fil-A store could soon have some competition.

WIS is told Zaxby’s is looking to open up in the entertainment district. Large yellow zoning signs have popped up around the recently-closed Harper’s Restaurant. It was a Five Points staple until it abruptly closed its doors earlier this year.

The Five Points Association has confirmed that Zaxby’s is looking to open on that site, but the move won’t be without a hurdle or two.



The Georgia-based fast-food restaurant, that offers chicken wings, chicken fingers, and salads, has applied for a zoning exemption with the City of Columbia to allow for a “drive-thru” restaurant on that Harden Street site.



The Board of Zoning Appeals is set to discuss the possible Zaxby’s in a meeting on December 12

