USC fraternity exceeding goals in honoring fallen friend

Harrison Chewning and his University of South Carolina Chi Psi Alpha Beta fraternity brothers are ready for a busy Saturday. They’ll be tailgating and cheering on the Gamecocks, but this time will be different.



"He's just like a silly, goofy, humorous kind of guy. He was just kind of one of those people you could just hang out with, listen to music with, and everyone was obviously just decked out in USC,” Chewning said of his late friend.



Last week, a Chi Psi brother, 22-year-old David Newell, was driving his moped down Rosewood Drive when he was hit by a drunk driver, according to Columbia Police.



"I know we all kind of met up and talked about it and understood how critical the situation was for him and that it wasn't looking good,” Chewning said.



Newell died the next day. Chewning said it's still surreal.



"I other people that have dealt with it differently. Some people needed a moment and needed to kind of have some time to themselves. I know, in general, a lot of people just didn't believe it. Some – I don't think it's hit them yet still,” he said.



But through that pain, Chi Psi is doing something. Chewning set up this GoFundMe page to help Newell's family from Maryland.



"We decided to raise some money to basically pay for any expenses we could, whether it be flights, his hospital stay overnight, the funeral service -- anything we could do to let the family just simply mourn,” Chewning said.



To his surprise, the donations have poured in. His goal of $10,000 has been passed many times over. The page is now approaching $50,000. Now, it looks

like there'll be plenty left over to set up a scholarship in his late friend's name.



If you’d like to help, click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

