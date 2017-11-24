USC fraternity exceeding goals in honoring fallen friend

There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tenders his resignation.More >>
AP source: Flynn's lawyers tell Trump's legal team they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation, a possible sign of cooperation with the government.More >>
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.More >>
For the first time ever, the South Carolina Gamecocks are headed to the College Cup.More >>
Five Points’ popular Chick-fil-A store could soon have some competition. WIS is told Zaxby’s is looking to open up in the entertainment district.More >>
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Harrison Chewning and his University of South Carolina Chi Psi Alpha Beta fraternity brothers are ready for a busy Saturday. They’ll be tailgating and cheering on the Gamecocks. But this time will be different.More >>
Investigators need your help tracking down the suspects wanted for stealing several lawn care trucks.More >>
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.More >>
