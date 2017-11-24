WATCH: Midlands family puts on Carolina, Clemson Christmas light show ahead of big game

There's plenty of 'trash talk' to be had in Columbia this rivalry weekend, as the Clemson Tigers travel to play the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, the focus for many people will now turn to Christmas.

However, it is still rivalry week in South Carolina and, for one Midlands household, there’s no better way to show your true colors than putting on a Gamecock-themed light show.

The Hite family in Lexington put the high-energy display up and synchronized it with “Sandstorm,” the popular gameday jam that pumps through the speakers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Carolina fans can also enjoy a light show synced to "2001," the song that plays when the Gamecocks take the field before kickoff.

Clemson fans were also treated to a light display synced to "Tiger Rag."

Jerry Hite began putting the lights up October 1 and finished the display just last week. Since then, the display has gotten a lot of attention.

"Our Facebook page has increased around 200 likes in two days," Hite said. "Currently, we are at 4,381 page likes and the videos are being shared all over the world. We had people drive from Florence, Clemson, Union, and Augusta last year to see the show."

Hite began putting up holiday light displays in 2010. That year, the display had 5,800 lights. This year, the display has more than 100,000 lights that come to life to the sound of music.

You can see the show at 200 Dupre Mill Road in Lexington or you can visit the Hites' Facebook page here.

The Gamecocks will take on Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

