Gamecocks defeat Florida for first-ever College Cup berth

South Carolina celebrates its win over Florida during NCAA tournament action in Columbia, S.C. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

For the first time ever, the South Carolina Gamecocks are headed to the College Cup.

Shelley Smith’s squad clinched a spot in the national semifinal on Friday night with a 2-0 win over SEC rival Florida.

Carolina got out to an early lead in the first half when Grace Fisk scored in the 12th minute with a header on a corner kick by Lindsey Lane.

The Gamecocks later added an insurance goal in the second half when Lane fired one from the top of the box past the goalie to push her team ahead 2-0.

Meanwhile, the USC defense kept Florida off the board. Despite 13 shots from Florida (four shots on goal), the Gators couldn’t get the ball past Mikayla Krzeczowski.

The win now gives Carolina four straight shutouts in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks (19-2-1) will now face No. 1 Stanford (22-1) in Orlando on December 1.

HISTORY! ??



The #Gamecocks top Florida 2-0 to punch the program's first ticket to the College Cup!



?? | #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/qEfl910hAI — Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) November 25, 2017

Super proud of @GamecockWSoccer for advancing to Women’s College Cup!! Now let’s go win the THING! Let’s gooooooo — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) November 25, 2017

