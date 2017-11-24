Clemson, USC fans clash in 'trash talk' ahead of Palmetto Bowl

There's plenty of 'trash talk' to be had in Columbia this rivalry weekend, as the Clemson Tigers travel to play the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Most of the taunts and jeers came from Clemson fans on Friday. They say it's in the name of fun, even if they're outnumbered as the tailgates begin. Deep in Carolina territory, it was harder to find Clemson fans on Friday, but those who traveled for the Palmetto Bowl stood out in the crowd.
“We're gonna cook some CHICKEN! Wooo!” Clemson fan and Swansea native Peggy Moore said.
The Tigers were proud of their victory predictions after dominating the Gamecocks in last year’s rivalry game that ended 56-7.
"They’re gonna come out on top," Moore said. "That’s the reason we’re here!” Moore said.
However, Gamecock fans aren’t so sure there will be a repeat of last year’s Clemson win this year. Some are nervous, others excited, believing things will go differently this year on their home turf.
“I think the Gamecocks will by 14 or more points if Clemson has three or more turnovers," said Edward Bradley. "I really like Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards. I think they’re going to bring home the win for us. And I also think that Clemson’s quarterback isn’t very reliable."
The game can be seen Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the game
Yes, it is rivalry week in college football and the old saying goes that anything can happen when rivals get together, but let's not go overboard. Alabama has won seven of nine against Auburn because the Tide has...More >>
South Caroilna's Jake Bentley celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Wofford during second-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC) shrugged off a shaky offensive start and took care of the Wofford Terriers (9-2, 7-1 SoCon) at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina started the game with a leaky drive, followed by a punt in Wofford territory. The Terriers quickly answered back with a sustained drive of their own, grinding over seven minutes off the clock after a facemask penalty pushed Wofford past midfield. Wofford was unable to capitalize, though, and cashed in with a field goal. ...
