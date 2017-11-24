Clemson, USC fans clash in 'trash talk' ahead of Palmetto Bowl

There's plenty of 'trash talk' to be had in Columbia this rivalry weekend, as the Clemson Tigers travel to play the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.



Most of the taunts and jeers came from Clemson fans on Friday. They say it's in the name of fun, even if they're outnumbered as the tailgates begin. Deep in Carolina territory, it was harder to find Clemson fans on Friday, but those who traveled for the Palmetto Bowl stood out in the crowd.



“We're gonna cook some CHICKEN! Wooo!” Clemson fan and Swansea native Peggy Moore said.



The Tigers were proud of their victory predictions after dominating the Gamecocks in last year’s rivalry game that ended 56-7.



"They’re gonna come out on top," Moore said. "That’s the reason we’re here!” Moore said.



However, Gamecock fans aren’t so sure there will be a repeat of last year’s Clemson win this year. Some are nervous, others excited, believing things will go differently this year on their home turf.



“I think the Gamecocks will by 14 or more points if Clemson has three or more turnovers," said Edward Bradley. "I really like Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards. I think they’re going to bring home the win for us. And I also think that Clemson’s quarterback isn’t very reliable."

The game can be seen Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

