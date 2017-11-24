Deputies in search of man wanted for stealing company's truck

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department needs your help finding a man wanted for stealing a company's truck.

Deputies say the incident happened on November 9 at the White Crane Company on Augusta Road. The truck, which was taken around 7 p.m. that night, was later recovered in Florence.

Now, investigators are looking for 18-year-old Deonandre Wright. Officials say Wright was last seen in Myrtle Beach. Multiple agencies are now searching for Wright.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.